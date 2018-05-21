Donald Trump Has Totally Kicked China’s Ass on the Trade Deficit

Looking for news you can trust?

After looking at the latest trade deficit figures, I think I’ve figured out why Donald Trump decided to call off his trade war on China. As you can see, after skyrocketing during the Obama administration, Trump has turned things around and the trade deficit is now getting smaller.

Wait. That doesn’t seem quite right, does it? But this chart comes straight from Trump administration data, so it must show Trump winning. That’s what he promised: winning so often that we’d get tired of it. So dammit, that’s what this chart shows. MAGA!