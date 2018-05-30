Elon Musk Nearly Ready to Ship Cool New Forest Fire Starter

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Unless, in the end, this turns out to be a joke after all, visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk is getting ready to ship 20,000 flamethrowers to waiting customers next week. It’s not clear why Musk decided to market flamethrowers as “fun” toys for the masses, but that’s how it goes with visionaries. They see things that you and I don’t, and they see around things—brush fires, third-degree burns—that ordinary humans view as obstacles.

But enough about that. The idiocy of this project is pretty obvious, and one of Musk’s flamethrowers will either be responsible for starting a huge forest fire or it won’t. We’ll have to wait and see. I’m more interested in the peripheral subject of what this tells us about gun fans. Here’s a story from a few months ago:

Any effort to ban this sort of flamethrower, of which there are several competing brands, likely wouldn’t come from traditional anti-gun groups, said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who lectures on firearms regulation. “There’s a danger it [would] look like they’re trying to almost parody themselves,” Volokh said.

Volokh is a hardcore Second Amendment guy, but even he thought that opposing a ban would make gun groups look ridiculous. A California legislator agreed, and introduced a bill to regulate recreational flamethrowers. Here’s what happened:

Enter Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from Los Angeles…. “Jokes or not,” he wrote, “this subject matter, in the wake of the state’s deadliest wildfires in history, is incredibly insensitive, dangerous, and most definitely not funny. Absolutely no public good could come from the sale of this tool.” Santiago introduced a bill to limit the sale of flamethrowers in California…. Though it was supported by cops and firefighters, Santiago immediately faced opposition from gun-rights advocates…. Santiago narrowed the scope of his bill from requiring a rigorous permitting system for flamethrowers to simply requiring them to carry a safety label. But even that weakened form of the bill stalled Friday, when it was held in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, a victim of the notorious “suspense file” process in which legislative leaders often kill bills that could pose an embarrassing vote for the ruling party.

What have we learned? First, gun groups will fight any regulation whatsoever on anything that’s even vaguely shaped like a gun. There is no way to parody or shame them. Second, Elon Musk apparently thinks that owning a flamethrower is “fun.” This is the part I don’t get. Seriously. You can’t really chase friends around with it, since that would be genuinely stupid. I can’t think of any games you could play with it. I suppose you could start beach fires with it, but that hardly seems worth the bother. What am I missing here?