Even Fox News Isn’t Buying Trump’s “Spy” Nonsense

Even the usual suspects are getting a little fed up with Donald Trump’s conspiracy mongering:

In an unusual shift Tuesday, three voices on Fox News pushed back against the president’s most recent conspiracy theory. A Fox News guest, commentator and anchor all rebuked claims from the president and his allies that the FBI planted a “spy” in his campaign in an effort to undercut his candidacy. Outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the House Oversight Committee chairman and a Trump supporter, said in an interview on Fox that the FBI was justified in using a secret informant to assist in the Russia investigation….“I think when the president finds out what happened, he is going to be not just fine, he is going to be glad that we have an FBI that took seriously what they heard.”

Yeah, I’m sure Trump will be thrilled. Here is Shep Smith with a comprehensive takedown:

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted this morning about Gowdy’s explanation that Trump would have picked a different attorney general if he’d known that Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation:

….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Is this a first? Has a president ever publicly said outright that he wishes he could fire a cabinet member?