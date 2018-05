Looking for news you can trust?

We have a raised planter bed in our backyard, and lately Hopper has decided it’s her new favorite place to take a nap. It’s quiet and shady and provides a terrific opportunity to roll around and then track dirt into the house. In today’s picture, she’s giving me that squinty cat look which suggests I’ve taken plenty of pictures already and can I now just leave her in peace to snooze the day away?