Friday Cat Blogging – 4 May 2018

Kevin DrumMay. 4, 2018 3:00 PM

Say hello to Moloko, Professor Marc’s new cat. Isn’t he gorgeous?

Prof M. has had a tough time lately. Mrs. M is allergic to cats, so they’re limited to Siberians. That has turned into a horrible succession of Siberians with inherited disorders, all from allegedly reputable breeders. Only one has survived and recovered. However, this disorder shows up young, so they finally went looking for an older cat. Moloko is seven years old, and his owner wanted to give him up to another home after their other cat died and Moloko seemed lonely. So Prof M and Mrs. M introduced Moloko to Mocha and the M household now has two cats again, both having fun chasing each other around. Don’t you love it when a story finally has a happy ending?

