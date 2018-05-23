Housekeeping Update

Looking for news you can trust?

Today I start my second round of chemotherapy. The big difference this time around is a new drug—Darzalex—which takes way longer to infuse than the drug from the 2014 round of chemo. As a result, my weekly sessions are scheduled to last seven hours starting at 8:30 am.

But! The medical center has plenty of electricity and plenty of WiFi, and I have plenty of portable technology. So I intend to blog my way through the whole thing. It may be a little slower than normal, since I’ll have to use the cursed virtual keyboard instead of my beloved clicky Das Keyboard, but them’s the breaks. With any luck, I’ll be back online in an hour or so, right after they’ve finished poking and prodding me and connecting me to a machine that goes beep.