Lunchtime Photo

Here in Irvine, we are observing Memorial Day by fighting over a veterans cemetery.

A few years ago, the legislature approved construction of a veterans cemetery here, and the plan was to build it on a picturesque plot of land near the Great Park, which is being slowly but steadily built atop the old El Toro Marine base that was decommissioned in 1999. Then some stuff happened—not all of it as transparently as one might hope—and the city council agreed with a local developer to swap the cemetery land for a different plot of land that abuts the San Diego Freeway. Uproar ensued.

So now it’s up for a vote. Yes on B is a vote to go ahead with the land swap. It allows the developer to put up offices near the Great Park and moves the cemetery to the freeway site. No on B is a vote to keep the cemetery where it was originally planned. June 5th will decide the matter.