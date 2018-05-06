Mueller Probe To Go Dark for Elections?

Kevin DrumMay. 6, 2018 2:18 PM

From the Wall Street Journal:

Mueller Probe Might Have to Go Dark for Midterm Election

With six months to go until November’s midterm elections, Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign…will reach a point this summer when Justice Department habits dictate that he will have to either finish his inquiries or go dark and stretch out his work until past November so he doesn’t appear to be trying to sway voters’ decisions, which would be at odds with Justice Department guidelines for prosecutors.

Hahahaha. He doesn’t want to appear to be trying to sway voters’ decisions. Of course not. That would be at odds with DOJ guidelines. So very much at odds. Totally at odds. And we can’t have that, can we?

Fact:

