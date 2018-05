Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From Trump “lawyer” Rudy Giuliani on the likelihood of Trump’s summit with Kim Jong-un being rescheduled:

I think it is more inevitable than a Mueller interview. At least they’re not going to try to trap him into Korean perjury.

Trump’s legal team is endlessly obsessed with the idea that Trump will commit perjury if he ever sits down with Robert Mueller. I wonder why that is?