Quote of the Day: Health Insurance Is Cratering Thanks to Donald Trump

From Chet Burrell, CEO of the largest insurer in the Mid-Atlantic region:

Continuing actions on the part of the administration to systematically undermine the market make it almost impossible to carry out the mission.

The “mission” here is to provide health care coverage for people, and Burrell is clear that things were looking better until Trump took over: “Did Obamacare work?” he said. “Did the people who needed the coverage get it? Hell, yes.” Unfortunately, that was an intolerable state of affairs for Trump and the Republican Party.