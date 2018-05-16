Quote of the Day: With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?

Looking for news you can trust?

Even “new” Europe is finally figuring out that Donald Trump doesn’t think much of them:

Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realise that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 16, 2018

Before long, the entire world is going to realize that the United States has not just retreated from its usual role as global leader, but has basically declared war on everyone. It’s a cold war, to be sure, but no less damaging for all of that.