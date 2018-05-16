Quote of the Day: With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?

Kevin DrumMay. 16, 2018 11:28 AM

Even “new” Europe is finally figuring out that Donald Trump doesn’t think much of them:

Before long, the entire world is going to realize that the United States has not just retreated from its usual role as global leader, but has basically declared war on everyone. It’s a cold war, to be sure, but no less damaging for all of that.