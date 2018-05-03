Sean Hannity, Ace Interviewer

Rudy Giuliani’s admission last night that Donald Trump personally paid hush money to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign is still at the top of the news. But just because I find it so amusing, I want to highlight Sean Hannity’s full and complete response to this:

Oh, I didn’t know that. He did? But there’s no campaign finance law?

For any normal interviewer, the next question would have been: “But the president denied knowing anything about this. Why did he lie about it?” And that would have been a little tough to answer. But that’s why you do these things on Fox News instead of a real news channel.