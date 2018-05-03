Sean Hannity, Ace Interviewer

Kevin DrumMay. 3, 2018 11:37 AM

Rudy Giuliani’s admission last night that Donald Trump personally paid hush money to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign is still at the top of the news. But just because I find it so amusing, I want to highlight Sean Hannity’s full and complete response to this:

Oh, I didn’t know that. He did? But there’s no campaign finance law?

For any normal interviewer, the next question would have been: “But the president denied knowing anything about this. Why did he lie about it?” And that would have been a little tough to answer. But that’s why you do these things on Fox News instead of a real news channel.

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now