Surprise! North Korea Wants to Keep Its Nukes.

The Washington Post explains how negotiations are going with North Korea over a possible June 12 summit meeting:

U.S.-North Korea differences over denuclearization remain ‘significant,’ South Korean official says

Right. We want North Korea to get rid of its nukes. North Korea wants to keep its nukes. That’s pretty “significant.” It’s also something that would have been instantly clear if President Trump had bothered with the usual sorts of preparation and working-level discussion before he agreed to the meeting in the first place. It’s not as if this is some kind of subtle issue that’s only now popped up out of nowhere.

What a moron.