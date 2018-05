Looking for news you can trust?

This should be fun. As instructed, I took the evil dex two hours before coming in to the infusion center. Now I’m here, and it turns out they have to push some Benadryl into me before they start the chemo itself. So I’ve got dex fighting to keep me awake and Benadryl fighting to make me drowsy. Exciting! Which drug will win?