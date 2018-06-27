120-Day Travel Ban Is Now 516 Days Old and Counting

Kevin DrumJun. 27, 2018 11:43 AM

Nancy LeTourneau reminds us today that Donald Trump’s travel ban was always supposed to be temporary:

The administration claimed that the Muslim ban was necessary while they set up their “extreme vetting” system. The 120 days they set out for that to happen was up well over a year ago.

….What’s up with that? This so-called “temporary pause” to allow the secretary of homeland security to make lists and develop procedures for extreme vetting seems to have turned into something more permanent. Did John Kelly and his successor Kirstjen Nielsen fall down on the job? Have they been too busy implementing Trump’s “deport ’em all” and “zero tolerance” policies to get to this one? Or was the idea that the travel ban would be temporary simply another lie among the thousands this administration has told?

Can I go with (d) all of the above? It was a lie, they’re incompetent, and they got distracted. I’m just using Occam’s Razor here, folks.

THANK YOU!

The Mother Jones community is amazing: You stepped up and we hit our stretch fundraising goal of $350,000 so we can bring on a full-time reporter and a data scientist to combat disinformation.

It's incredibly inspiring to have such committed, generous readers. For 41 years now, support from readers has allowed Mother Jones to charge hard after the stories that need to be told—and we're grateful that you just helped us build an entire new beat that we couldn't have invested in otherwise. Thank you!

Now it's time to get to work. We'll keep you updated as we go, and here are some ways to get involved in our coverage.