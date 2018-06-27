Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Will Turn Congress Blue

Looking for news you can trust?

As you all know by now, Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement. He will be replaced by a hard-right justice and there’s nothing Democrats can do about it. This means two things are true:

There will soon be five votes on the court to repeal Roe v. Wade.

This should be enough to motivate Democrats to turn out in a massive wave even for a midterm election.

If it’s not enough to produce a blue tidal wave, I suppose we lefties might as well give up. Between this and everything else going on, what more can the leadership of the party want in order to finally produce a big midterm turnout?