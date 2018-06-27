Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Will Turn Congress Blue

As you all know by now, Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement. He will be replaced by a hard-right justice and there’s nothing Democrats can do about it. This means two things are true:
- There will soon be five votes on the court to repeal Roe v. Wade.
- This should be enough to motivate Democrats to turn out in a massive wave even for a midterm election.
If it’s not enough to produce a blue tidal wave, I suppose we lefties might as well give up. Between this and everything else going on, what more can the leadership of the party want in order to finally produce a big midterm turnout?