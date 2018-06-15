Bonus Cat Blogging?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

My friend Professor Marc is short-term fostering a lovely, sociable, purring orange cat for a few days. He seems to be an adult, but we don’t know how old. Loves belly rubs. Healthy as far as we can tell, and doesn’t seem to have any bad habits. Not much of a lap cat, though I suppose that might change with a long-term owner.

Anyway, if you live in the vicinity of Chico, California, and you’re interested in adopting, let me know and I’ll send you the contact info.

We chose the “mighty hunter” look for the marketing photo, though he appears to be anything but. There’s a bird that roams hyperactively around Prof M’s backyard, but the cat shows no interest at all. He appears to be better satisfied with prey that lies quietly and invitingly in a food dish.