Chart of the Day: Blue-Collar Wages Are Down Under Trump

The monthly Real Earnings Report from the BLS came out today, which gave everyone an excuse to note that hourly wages for production and nonsupervisory workers are down compared to a year ago. They’re also down compared to January 2017. Sad.
POSTSCRIPT: It’s legit to note that wages for ordinary folks have turned down since Republicans passed their tax cut, which was sold not as a windfall for corporations and the rich, but as snake-oil that would supercharge the ordinary family’s paycheck. That was a flat-out lie. At the same time, we should keep our eyes on the ball: the real disgrace here is that the wages of blue-collar workers have been stagnant for years. Over the past 20 years, under both Democrats and Republicans, blue-collar earnings have gone up just a bit more than half a percent per year while the incomes of the rich have skyrocketed. That needs to stop.