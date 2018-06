Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I figure you can never show people this chart too often. Since its peak in 1991, property crime has dropped to levels last seen in the mid-60s and violent crime is down to its level in 1970. In some large cities, it’s dropped even more. There’s more we can and should do, but most of us live in pretty safe places these days—and they’re likely to stay that way. We should act accordingly