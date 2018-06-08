Denmark Is Big Winner of Tonight’s International Mediation Ruling

Looking for news you can trust?

Carl Bildt tweets some good news:

Risk of war between Denmark and Canada over Hans Island receding. We need good news these days. https://t.co/7boTSX1Hyc — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) June 8, 2018

I dunno. I just did some extensive research on this issue, and here’s my conclusion:

Sorry, Canada, this rock belongs to Denmark. Please remit “loser pays” fee of $100,000 (US dollars, mind you) to Drum Mediations LLC, Irvine, California. Failure to recognize this decision will brand you a lawless state in the court of public opinion and may even precipitate a nasty tweet from President Trump. You have been warned.