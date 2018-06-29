Friday Cat Blogging – 29 June 2018

Kevin DrumJun. 29, 2018 3:00 PM

Meet Elvis. He’s the German Shepherd peering through our fence and pondering what to make of Hilbert. It turns out that Elvis and his owner walk by our house daily, and when Hilbert is around they try to make friends. The remarkable thing, as you can see, is that apparently it’s working. I would never have guessed that Hilbert would come within a mile of someone outside the yard—especially someone with a very large dog— but he’s doing it. This guy must have the magic touch. As for Elvis, his owner says he’s a huge coward, so I imagine Hilbert can sense that he’s in no danger. My sister-in-law is visiting today with her (very old and sedentary) dog, so we’ll see what Hilbert makes of that.

