Health Update

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

After one week of the new chemo regimen, my M-protein level has already dropped 0.08 points, getting me below the crucial 1.0 level. It’s good to see a positive response so quickly. In other good news, now that I’m off the Revlimid my white counts are starting to rise too. My immune system is back in the normal range (barely) for the first time in over a year.

But there’s a cloud for every silver lining, isn’t there? Since the new cocktail includes my old nemesis Velcade, my neuropathy is already getting worse. There’s a new oral version of Velcade that’s easier on the neuropathy, but my doctor thinks it’s not as well proven to work in combination with my other meds. Blecch.