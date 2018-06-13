Immigration Compromise Is Doomed Once Again

Kevin DrumJun. 13, 2018 12:00 AM

Nancy Siesel via ZUMA

From the New York Times, on an attempt by rogue Republicans in the House to force a discharge petition on immigration legislation:

Mr. Ryan desperately wanted to avoid bringing those bipartisan measures to the floor.

Can you imagine? How dare anyone threaten Paul Ryan with the prospect of holding a vote on a pair of widely-supported bipartisan immigration bills? Will the gall of these RINO traitors never end?

Anyway, the upshot is that the attempt by the rebels to force a vote on these popular bills—which are also popular with the public—has been put to rest. Instead, we’ll get a vote on a conservative bill that will go down in flames and a moderate bill that will probably get so freighted down with compromise and minutiae that it will fail too. And that will be that. Immigration will live on to provide Republicans with plenty of fearmongering opportunities in the upcoming midterms. And that’s what matters, right?

FIGHTING DISINFORMATION

As President Trump and his acolytes ramp up their efforts to distort the truth and discredit the Mueller investigation, you can see how urgent our new priority to build a team focused on exposing disinformation will be.

If you're fed up with the lies coming from Washington and proliferating on social media, help us push back with a tax-deductible donation today.

We still need to raise about $125,000 by June 30 so we can bring on a full-time reporter and a data scientist to dig deep on disinformation—who's behind it, how it spreads, and how we can counter it—before this fall's midterms. Please don't sit this one out. Join us and your fellow MoJo readers today.

Donate Now