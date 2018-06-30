Looking for news you can trust?

A comedian pretending to be Sen. Bob Menendez called President Trump on Wednesday and got a callback from Air Force One. They chatted and the comedian posted the conversation.

But this is not the real story. The real story is that the competent people in the White House—and there are still a few left—called Menendez’s office and were told that the senator hadn’t tried to reach Trump. So they killed the call. But the comedian also managed to talk to Jared Kushner, who was fooled and sent the message along. That’s why Trump called back.

Jared Kushner is an idiot. He knows nothing about politics; nothing about policy; nothing about proper security; and has no apparent skills aside from being married to Ivanka Trump. I guess that makes him a pretty good fit for the Trump White House.