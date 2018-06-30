Jared Kushner Is an Idiot

Kevin DrumJun. 30, 2018 1:00 PM

Toya Sarno Jordan/CNP via ZUMA

A comedian pretending to be Sen. Bob Menendez called President Trump on Wednesday and got a callback from Air Force One. They chatted and the comedian posted the conversation.

But this is not the real story. The real story is that the competent people in the White House—and there are still a few left—called Menendez’s office and were told that the senator hadn’t tried to reach Trump. So they killed the call. But the comedian also managed to talk to Jared Kushner, who was fooled and sent the message along. That’s why Trump called back.

Jared Kushner is an idiot. He knows nothing about politics; nothing about policy; nothing about proper security; and has no apparent skills aside from being married to Ivanka Trump. I guess that makes him a pretty good fit for the Trump White House.

THANK YOU!

The Mother Jones community is amazing: You stepped up and we hit our stretch fundraising goal of $350,000 so we can bring on a full-time reporter and a data scientist to combat disinformation.

It's incredibly inspiring to have such committed, generous readers. For 41 years now, support from readers has allowed Mother Jones to charge hard after the stories that need to be told—and we're grateful that you just helped us build an entire new beat that we couldn't have invested in otherwise. Thank you!

Now it's time to get to work. We'll keep you updated as we go, and here are some ways to get involved in our coverage.