Lunchtime Photo

On our last day at Yosemite this year, Marian stayed in the Valley while I zipped around in the car trying to get to various places when I thought the light would be best. At the tail end of the day I made it to Bridalveil Fall, and as I pulled in there was a group of kids horsing around right in the middle of the parking lot. Instead of running them down, I turned into a nearby space and got out. When I did, I saw what they were doing: trying to pose for pictures with a Bridalveil rainbow right behind them. So I joined in and got a picture of the rainbow too.

And it’s a good thing I did, because I really had made it there just in the nick of time. By the time I walked up the path to the foot of the falls—a matter of five or ten minutes—afternoon shadows were already racing up the rock wall. The only picture I took that was any good was the one from the parking lot. Thanks kids!