As we say hello to summer, let’s say goodbye to winter and spring. This picture was taken near my house on the clearest, nicest day of the year when there was still snow on the mountains. But that was it. That was as much snow as we ever got. It’s gonna be another dry summer.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Tomorrow is catblogging day, and it might be the finest catblogging photo ever in history. Be sure not to miss it!