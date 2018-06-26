Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumJun. 26, 2018 3:30 PM

This is an Ein Shemer apple being grown at the Great Park Farm + Food Lab. I’m not sure what makes it a lab, nor why they call it an Ein Sheimer apple, but they do. In reality, the apple is named after the Ein Shemer kibbutz, midway between Tel Aviv and Haifa, where it was originally developed in the 1950s. According to their website, the kibbutz is so named because of the settlers’ hope of finding a spring (Ein) at the site, and because it’s situated within the area of the Biblical kingdom of Shemer, king of the Shomron, aka Samarians.

June 22, 2018 — Irvine, California

