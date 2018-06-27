McConnell Court Votes to Crush Democrats Yet Again

Looking for news you can trust?

The Supreme Court decided to crush public-sector unions today by restricting their ability to collect dues. Can you guess how the vote went? Huh? Can you?

The court in a 5-to-4 decision overturned a 40-year-old precedent and said that compelling such fees was a violation of workers’ free speech rights. The rule could force the workers to give financial support to public policy positions they oppose, the court said.

Yeah, that’s a shocker. Who would have guessed that the court’s Republicans would endorse the long-cherished Republican goal of decimating unions that support Democrats? They can add this to the list: refusing to halt gerrymandering that hurts Democrats; refusing to halt race-based redestricting as long as it’s only meant to hurt Democrats; refusing to halt voter ID laws designed to hurt Democrats; and now dealing a fatal blow to union groups that traditionally support Democrats. Republicans have sure gotten their money’s worth out of the Supreme Court lately. Donald Trump understands completely:

Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

“Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!” That’s the whole point, and as usual, Trump isn’t afraid to say it out loud. On the bright side, I suppose it’s one more reason for liberals to mobilize and vote in November.