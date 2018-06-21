Melania Trump Has No Fucks Left to Give

Looking for news you can trust?

Melania Trump flew to Texas today to visit migrant children held in federal detention camps. Here’s what she wore:

Her spokesperson told reporters, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

This is, obviously, a lie. Melania Trump is a former fashion model who is consistently careful and exacting about the clothes she wears. Everybody knows this. It means something.

But the funny thing is that I doubt it means she doesn’t care about the kids. Even the most xenophobic lunatic in the Republican Party wouldn’t imply that they don’t care about the kids, and it’s unlikely in the extreme that Melania deliberately decided to send this message. So what message is she sending? My guess: something Donald related. She’s saying, sure, she’ll do the First Lady thing and go to Texas in place of her husband, but really, she doesn’t care about what he wants or needs anymore.

Maybe. Basically, though, I’m as stumped as everyone else.