Miners and Loggers Work a Whole Lot of Hours

As I was browsing through the jobs numbers, I clicked on a table that I don’t usually pay any attention to: average weekly hours (including overtime) for production and nonsupervisory workers. These numbers don’t change much from month to month—which is why I don’t usually look at them—but this time I got curious about which sectors typically work the most hours. Here it is:

Miners (and loggers) work long hours! Hospitality, by contrast, averages 25 hours per week. How much of this is by choice I couldn’t say, but it’s still interesting to see how things shake out.