Newt Gingrich Is Sad About Today’s Political Nastiness

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Oh please:

The increasing personal nastiness toward people who work for President Trump reflects the left’s understanding that they are losing. Nastiness reflects desperation not strength. They can’t win the argument so they use nastiness. Sad and dangerous. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 23, 2018

Is Gingrich deliberately trolling us? Or has he legitimately lost his marbles? He isn’t the nastiest man in politics anymore, but he’s certainly the godfather of whoever holds the title. We owe the debased shape of our politics today almost entirely to him.

Own it, Newt. This is the America you invented back when you were just a backbencher lobbing grenades during special orders at midnight on C-SPAN. Now your America is all grown up and leads the world in spittle and invective. You should be proud.