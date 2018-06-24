Newt Gingrich Is Sad About Today’s Political Nastiness

Kevin DrumJun. 24, 2018 11:34 PM

Remember this, Newt? It's where Trumpism got its start.C-SPAN

Oh please:

Is Gingrich deliberately trolling us? Or has he legitimately lost his marbles? He isn’t the nastiest man in politics anymore, but he’s certainly the godfather of whoever holds the title. We owe the debased shape of our politics today almost entirely to him.

Own it, Newt. This is the America you invented back when you were just a backbencher lobbing grenades during special orders at midnight on C-SPAN. Now your America is all grown up and leads the world in spittle and invective. You should be proud.