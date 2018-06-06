Quote of the Day: Paul Ryan Turns on Trump

Looking for news you can trust?

From House Speaker Paul Ryan, asked whether the FBI “spied” on the Trump campaign:

I think Chairman Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate.

In other words, he agrees with Gowdy’s assessment that the FBI did nothing wrong and didn’t spy on Trump.

The fact that Ryan believes this is unsurprising. It’s pretty obvious even based on public information that no one was spying on Trump, and the FBI investigation was kicked off solely due to legitimate concerns about Russian misbehavior. What is surprising is that Ryan finally decided to say so publicly. Is this just because he, like Gowdy, is retiring? Does it suggest that congressional Republicans are finally getting tired of Trump? Is it because most of the primary elections are now over so it’s safe to speak the truth? Or what?