Quotations From Chairman Donald

Here is one of the inspirational pieces of artwork that greet children daily at a Texas detention center for undocumented immigrants:

I have a question. Do you think this was Donald Trump’s idea? Or did it come from someone who thought it was a great way to suck up to him? On the one hand, it sure seems like the kind of thing Trump would do. On the other hand, he’s never displayed the artistic temperament to think up something like this. On the third hand, maybe it was his idea and then he chose from a few a samples that his aides prepared for him. It’s a tough one.