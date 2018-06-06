Quote of the Day: “You’re a Piece of Trash”

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox, asked for comment about the resignation of two aides to Scott Pruitt:

You have a great day, you’re a piece of trash.

So professional. The backstory here is that a few weeks ago an Atlantic reporter revealed that Pruitt had asked for permission to raise the salaries of two of his favorite staffers, both of whom had followed him to DC from Oklahoma. Even though he was turned down, Pruitt gave them raises anyway. Millan Hupp, a 26-year-old scheduler, ended up making $114,590 until the Atlantic story came out and Pruitt was forced to rescind the raises.

Obviously Wilcox takes this personally, which is why he told Elaina Plott she was a piece of trash when she called for comment today about Hupp’s resignation. But he must have missed this part:

According to one top EPA official, the 26-year-old was “tired of being thrown under the bus by Pruitt,” and weary of seeing her name constantly appear in headlines about the agency. Officials began drafting her resignation paperwork on Monday morning, just after portions of her congressional testimony were made public.

Pruitt must be a real shitbag. Hupp has worked for Pruitt for several years, and even without the raise she was making $86,460 at age 26. That’s not bad for a 2014 graduate of Oklahoma State University majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Administration. Pruitt must have treated her pretty badly to finally get her to quit what’s really a pretty plum job.