Searching for Nuggets of Truth in a Hailstorm of Lies

Compare and contrast:

The Washington Post on trade: “Trump’s confrontational behavior has left America’s allies — and many Republicans and Democrats at home — aghast. But setting aside his approach and mannerisms, there’s some truth to what he’s saying.”

The New York Times on North Korea: “When President Trump declared that he did not really need to prepare for his legacy-defining meeting with North Korea’s leader, he drew sighs or snickers from veterans of past negotiations. But he had a point: In his own unorthodox way, Mr. Trump has been preparing for this encounter his entire adult life.”