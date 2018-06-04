Spoofing Caller ID For Fun and Profit

Looking for news you can trust?

The Wall Street Journal has a piece today about how robocall scammers make money from Caller ID. I had to read it a couple of times before I got it, but apparently it works like this:

Scammer calls me.

My carrier automatically makes a Caller ID request, for which it pays a hundredth of a cent or so.

The caller gets a share of that hundredth of a cent.

Multiply by a gazillion.

Why does the calling number get a piece of the Caller ID action? That part is unclear. “Regulators monitor such revenue-sharing deals,” the article says, but that’s all. I’m trying to think of what legitimate purpose this could have, but I’m coming up blank.