I don’t have any good reason to post this. It’s just to annoy Trump fans by showing yet again that the current economy is nothing more than a straightforward extension of the Obama economy. Trump hasn’t wrecked Obama’s legacy yet, but that’s about the most he can say for himself.

By the way, the Republican tax plan passed on December 19. Within days that brought the eight-year stock market rally to a screeching halt. Since the start of the new year, the market has been dead flat. Nice work.