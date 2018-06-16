That Was Then, This Is Now

Yesterday’s hotness: Separating migrant children from their parents isn’t a policy we chose. It was forced on us by laws passed by Democrats.
Today’s hotness: We’re separating children because it gives us leverage. We’re going to keep doing it until Democrats give us money to build my wall.
The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018