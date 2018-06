Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Conventional wisdom says that the Republican tax bill was widely unpopular and hasn’t helped either Donald Trump or the GOP more generally. And yet:

Right around the time the tax bill passed, Trump’s approval rating started to climb, and it’s been climbing ever since. Maybe this is just a coincidence. But regardless of what people say, it sure looks as if the mere act of passing something substantial made Trump a more presidential figure.