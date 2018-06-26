The Trump Media Game Continues Apace

Looking for news you can trust?

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN, but they did not specify how long it will last.

Poor Sarah’s life is in danger from rude lefties! I believe my man Philippe has the right response to this:

FUCKING KNEW THEY’D PULL THIS SHIT Me yesterday: “They’ll say Sarah Sanders needs to be protected by Secret Service.” Trump now: “Sarah Sanders to receive Secret Service protectionhttps://t.co/I722O5fPf7https://t.co/dhKafkbcfA — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 26, 2018

That’s all true, but who cares? Like the man says, nobody promised that life would always be fair.

Remember: Donald Trump won the presidency by hacking the media. He’s a genius at that and he still is. Keep this in mind when you’re thinking about the whole incivility schtick and whether lefties ought to be “nicer” or whatever, this is all that matters. It doesn’t matter if conservatives are worse or if they deserve what they get or any of that. When there’s no substance involved—and this particular dustup is as substance-free as it gets—winning and losing is solely a question of which side is better at playing the media game. Given the events of the past couple of years, I’d say that liberals probably ought to have a bit of humility on that score.