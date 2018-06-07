This Could Be the End of a Beautiful Friendship

Kevin DrumJun. 7, 2018 12:22 PM

The beautiful friendship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron is getting rocky:

According to Google Translate:

No leader is eternal. We inherit commitments that exceed us. We wear them. This is the life of nations.

That’s almost poetic! Nice job, Google. Here’s the haiku version:

Leaders pass like mist
But Twitter knows no honor
Trump must learn statecraft

I now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.