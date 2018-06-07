This Could Be the End of a Beautiful Friendship

Looking for news you can trust?

The beautiful friendship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron is getting rocky:

Aucun dirigeant n’est éternel. Nous héritons d’engagements qui nous dépassent. Nous les portons. C’est la vie des nations. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 7, 2018

According to Google Translate:

No leader is eternal. We inherit commitments that exceed us. We wear them. This is the life of nations.

That’s almost poetic! Nice job, Google. Here’s the haiku version:

Leaders pass like mist

But Twitter knows no honor

Trump must learn statecraft

I now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.