Trump Congratulates Putin’s Biggest Booster for Primary Win

Last night, Donald Trump’s most loyal spear carrier in Congress, Rep. Devin Nunes, won his primary impressively with 58 percent of the vote. His #2 man in Congress, Kevin McCarthy, won even bigger, taking home 70 percent of the vote. But Trump didn’t bother congratulating either of them. Only one guy running for Congress got the coveted Trump tweet this morning:

Congratulations to Dana Rohrabacher on his big California win. We are proud of you Dana! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Rohrabacher’s district is the one that put the jungle in jungle primary, featuring a total of 16 candidates. He has a pretty good chance of losing in November, but he is famous for one thing: being Vladimir Putin’s biggest booster in Congress. I guess that’s what it takes to get Trump’s blessing these days.