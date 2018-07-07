Border Crossings Are Either Up or Down, Depending on How You Look At Things

Looking for news you can trust?

The latest figures for border apprehensions are out, and the news is either good or bad depending on how you look at it. If you look at the change from last year, apprehensions are way up:

With spring now in the books, apprehensions are up from 14,000 per month to 37,000 per month. That’s a big increase, and represents a big increase in attempted border crossings. But if you look just at June and just at absolute numbers, things are looking a little better:

These numbers jump around a lot from month to month, but at least it looks like border crossings aren’t just on an endless upward trend under Trump.