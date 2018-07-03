Donald Trump’s “Pakistani Mystery Man” Turns Out to Be an Ordinary IT Guy

Kevin DrumJul. 3, 2018 10:24 PM

Earlier today the DC office of the US Attorney concluded a plea agreement with a guy named Imran Awan. Awan agreed to plead guilty to making a false statement on a loan application, for which he’ll probably get probation and pay a modest fine. Oddly, though, the plea agreement also includes this:

That’s peculiar. Why are prosecutors going out of their way to explain that Awan didn’t steal a Democratic Caucus server; didn’t destroy any House equipment; and didn’t hack any classified information? Probably because of this:

And this:

That’s our president lobbying his own Justice Department for the prosecution of a man who did nothing wrong but nonetheless found himself in the middle of yet another stupid conservative conspiracy firestorm. Awan (the “Pakistani mystery man”) supposedly moved terabytes of information off a Democratic server and smashed a bunch of hard drives while working as an IT specialist in the office of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, something that conservative lawmakers found deeply troubling. Trump then took it a step further and claimed that the whole thing was a massive scandal related to the Clinton emails and should be vigorously prosecuted.

In reality, Awan was an ordinary IT guy who was guilty only of taking out a home equity loan and then sending the money to his father in Pakistan, who was gravely ill at the time. That’s it. But the president of the United States went after him publicly for no reason except that it was politically useful as a cudgel against other people. He knew nothing about Awan and couldn’t have cared less.

Congratulations, America. This is your chief law enforcement officer at work.

THANK YOU!

The Mother Jones community is amazing: You stepped up and we hit our stretch fundraising goal of $350,000 so we can bring on a full-time reporter and a data scientist to combat disinformation.

It's incredibly inspiring to have such committed, generous readers. For 41 years now, support from readers has allowed Mother Jones to charge hard after the stories that need to be told—and we're grateful that you just helped us build an entire new beat that we couldn't have invested in otherwise. Thank you!

Now it's time to get to work. We'll keep you updated as we go, and here are some ways to get involved in our coverage.