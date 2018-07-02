Dutch Prime Minister Not Playing Trump’s Game

Jul. 2, 2018

Donald Trump met the press today with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and talked about trade with Europe:

TRUMP: I think the EU — we’re going to be meeting with them fairly soon. They want to see if they can work something out, and that’ll be good. And if we do work it out, that’ll be positive. And if we don’t, it’ll be positive also. Because —

RUTTE: (Laughs.) No.

TRUMP: — because we’re just thinking about those cars that pour in here.

RUTTE: It’s not positive.

I guess Rutte won’t be getting a return invitation to the White House soon anytime soon.

