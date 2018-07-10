Everybody Loves Tittle-Tattle

Kevin DrumJul. 10, 2018 12:36 PM

Ting Shen/Xinhua via ZUMA

As you all know by now, President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to take Anthony Kennedy’s place on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was one of Ken Starr’s lead attorneys in the impeachment case against Bill Clinton, where he demonstrated his intense dedication to the rule of law:

Quite the contrary! Every reporter loves a blabbermouth. The fact that Kavanaugh routinely flouted the law to bring more tittle-tattle to their attention makes him a friend, not a lowlife. If anything, this should guarantee him better treatment among the press than he’d otherwise get.