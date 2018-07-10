Everybody Loves Tittle-Tattle

Looking for news you can trust?

As you all know by now, President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to take Anthony Kennedy’s place on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was one of Ken Starr’s lead attorneys in the impeachment case against Bill Clinton, where he demonstrated his intense dedication to the rule of law:

While working for Ken Starr in 1998, Kavanagh routinely skirted or violated Rule 6 (e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure by leaking details of Lewinsky probe.Mueller’s team obeys the law; Starr’s didn’t. Reporters didn’t bust Brett because they benefitted. Will one now? — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) July 10, 2018

Quite the contrary! Every reporter loves a blabbermouth. The fact that Kavanaugh routinely flouted the law to bring more tittle-tattle to their attention makes him a friend, not a lowlife. If anything, this should guarantee him better treatment among the press than he’d otherwise get.