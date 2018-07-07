Exactly What Did North Korea Call US Demands for Denuclearization?

Looking for news you can trust?

What kind of demands did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo make in North Korea? That depends on which translation you prefer of North Korea’s statement. Everyone agrees that they called the demands “regrettable,” but the North Koreans also included a more pungent description of the US demands:

Overall, “unilateral and gangster-like” seems to have carried the day. But however you translate it, it did not suggest a lot of progress was made.