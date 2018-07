Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s a headline you don’t see every day:

Sure, Buzz Aldrin did land on the moon 49 years ago today. And I’m happy to see him get his due. But I wonder who thought of this headline? I would have reflexively written “49 years ago, Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.” It wouldn’t have occurred to me to sub in Aldrin’s name even though it’s true that they both landed at the same time. (Armstrong was the first to walk on the moon.) I dunno. Maybe Elizabeth Svoboda is just a big Buzz Aldrin fan?