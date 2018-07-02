Lead and Violence in Mexico

Kevin DrumJul. 2, 2018 5:30 PM

Matt Yglesias points me to this very interesting chart:

Mexico didn’t start to phase out leaded gasoline until 1990, and average blood lead levels were at or above 15 μg/dl until then. In America, the generation of children born during the era of BLLs that high (1970-1980) was the generation that produced the “superpredator” hysteria of the 90s—except that it’s a little unfair to call it hysteria, since many of these kids really were unusually vicious and dangerous.

Mexico, by contrast, had a generation of rural kids born as late as 2000 with BLLs this high. The fact that violence is endemic 18 years later is no big surprise.

