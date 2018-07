Looking for news you can trust?

This is Los Angeles City Hall, with its famous mausoleum-inspired ziggurat top piece. Locals will notice the absence of both the Hahn building and the GSA building in the background. That’s because I erased them. You should think of this as a noir version of City Hall, showing what it looked like back in the 30s and 40s before a bunch of other stuff got built up around it. It’s the city hall of Raymond Chandler and Billy Wilder, not of Quentin Tarantino or Joan Didion.